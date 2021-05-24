Home

Young farmers club thrives in Bua

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 4:35 pm

A group of young boys from Wairiki Village in Bua are occupied in various farming activities during this pandemic.

For five to six days a week, they keep themselves busy with farming activities throughout their village.

The head of the Club, 15-year-old Maika Turaganiqali says they first started the group for the purpose of planting vegetables to help feed their families during these hard times.

Their initiative is borne out of the Solesolevaki Idea initiated by the men and youth in the village.

Head of the Yavusa, Akuila Turaganiqali says the boys conduct their activities on a rotational basis, working in each family’s garden or farm for a day or two before moving on to the next one.

“For me, it definitely encourages me. It inspires me a lot to see these young people coming together at this age group and doing this kind of work through their own initiative. For me, I am really excited about that.”

The Wairiki Young Farmers Club is barely a month old and was initiated by the boys themselves aged between eight to 15 years.

The boy’s activities include weeding cassava plantations, clearing dalo plantations, and planting pandanus trees but most importantly planting vegetables.

