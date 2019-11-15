Young entrepreneurs urged to explore their capabilities

The Young Entrepreneurs Council is calling on its members to work together and ensure their businesses thrive despite the current market situation affecting our country.

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade is also echoing similar sentiments adding that the pandemic has allowed young people to explore their entrepreneurial capabilities.

Young Entrepreneurs Council Chair Watisoni Nata Jnr says their meeting earlier this week allows them to share ideas on how best they can help each other during this economic uncertainty.

“The purpose of the hot topic session is to really empower entrepreneurs with the information that they gain. Use that information to empower themselves and to rear their businesses in the right direction.”

Minister for Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya also called on the business community not to limit their capability and to further explore their potential.

“This will open up a number of opportunities with all members and can lead to the growth and development of our SME’s. Joint ventures with foreign partners growing the local and foreign investments.”

The government is also calling on businesses to make use of the initiative in place to help them through these tough times and create economic activity.