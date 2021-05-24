Home

Young advocate condemns sexual violence among children

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 6:13 am

The latest sexual offence statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reveal that an eight-year-old was the youngest victim of sexual violence last month.

This has come as a shock for young local advocate AnnMary Raduva, condemning sexual violence of any form against women and children.

This as the victim was raped by his 77-year-old great grandfather, and this case is amongst the 12 counts of serious sexual offenses recorded last month.

Raduva says the sentiment – our home is not safe anymore is turning true in this modern era – where people who we trust the most are now becoming perpetrators of these disgusting acts.

“And it is sad with the COVID-19 happening, we are asked to stay in our bubbles and we have this kind of cases happening where our bubbles are supposed to be the safest.”

Meanwhile, Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive, Shairana Ali is calling on families and community members to work closely with them, in a bid to create a safe environment for children.

“Abuse of any kind is not tolerated and these alleged perpetrators should face the full brunt of the law. We are also urging community members to act swiftly and report any suspected or concerning behaviours that may potentially threaten children’s well-being.”

The ODPP has confirmed the cases last month included seven incidents of rape, one indecent assault, three defilements and one sexual assault.

