You should know what’s good and evil: Sayed Khaiyum

The FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told residents of Korovuto, Nadi that they should know what’s right from wrong.

As part of the Ram Leela celebration, Sayed-Khaiyum did not talk about the political side, however, reminded those that gathered the message of the event.

Speaking in Fiji Hindi, Sayed Khaiyum says people who know about Ram Leela, will understand that it’s about good and evil.

Article continues after advertisement

He further says that those present have the insight to differentiate between what is right and wrong.

The Ram Leela brings the people together, without distinction of caste, religion, or age. It’s also the story of the Hindu God Rama from his birth.

The FijiFirst General Secretary adds that it is important to have this sort of event for the young generation to learn about the religious message.

They are expected to be campaigning in the West today with a rally in Nawaka Village tonight.