Yoshimasa discusses regional issues with PIF SG

Visiting Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister, Hayashi Yoshimasa and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General have discussed regional affairs concerning the security environment of our region.

The Minister held a meeting with Henry Puna yesterday.

Yoshimasa says the relationship with the Pacific Islands Forum is important.

The two leaders confirmed the importance of working together for regional peace and stability, including frank dialogue in the PIF.

Yoshimasa highlighted Japan has been working to strengthen its relationship with PIF for more than 20 years through Post Forum Dialogue and the Pacific Island Leader’s Meeting process.

The two sides concurred to continue to work closely on issues of common interest to Japan and the PIF Secretariat.

SG Puna states he will continue to promote cooperation with Japan.

Furthermore, the two sides confirmed they will continue to coordinate in responding to North Korea, including its nuclear and missile issues.