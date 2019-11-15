News
Yogesh Karan appointed Acting Chair for FHL
January 8, 2020 3:07 pm
Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office, Yogesh Karan has been appointed as Acting Chair for the Fijian Holdings Limited.
Karan will hold this position until a new Chair of FHL Group is appointed.
He has served in many Boards and Government Ministries.
The FHL Board has welcomed the appointment.