Yet another drowning in Nasali River

Another child has become the country’s latest drowning victim a day following the tragic deaths of two young brothers.

The incident occurred in the Nasali River in Rewa yesterday morning.

The victim, a three-year-old boy was travelling in a punt with his father and elder sister towards Nasilai Village when he allegedly fell overboard and disappeared.

The victim’s father who was in front of the small wooden punt only realised his son was missing when he turned around and could not find him seated next to his daughter.

A search was conducted by villagers from Nasilai and Nabua and the child’s body was recovered a few meters from the scene.

An investigation continues.

The drowning toll currently stands at 25 compared to 23 for the same period last year.