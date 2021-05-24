Home

News

Year 12 and 13 exams will be held as scheduled

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 7:20 am

Year 12 and 13 exams will go ahead as scheduled, says the Minister for Education, Premila Kumar.

Speaking to students in Nadogo Central College yesterday, Kumar says there have been calls made to defer the exams, but the Ministry of Education cannot do this.

She says classrooms need to be empty for the new school year to allow Year 1 students to start and push other levels up.

Article continues after advertisement

As well, Kumar says tertiary institutions will want the exam results of the Year 12 and 13 students so they can enrol for their preferred courses.

She says the students have completed their curriculum for this year and are now only revising for the exams.

Kumar adds that the Ministry is concerned and it knows the students are also worried, but the exams need to take place now.

“So, after thorough consideration, we deferred the exams by two weeks which we did and the exams will now start on 1st of Feb. So, our new school year will start on April this year.”

Year 13 exams: the Fiji Seventh Form Examination will start on February 1st and end on February 11th.

Their results are expected to be released on March 17th.

The Fiji School Leaving Certificate Exam will be held from February 7th to the 17th.

The results are expected to be released on April 6th.

 

 

