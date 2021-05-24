Year 11 student reported missing

A Year 11 student has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.
Tanisha Nandani was last seen yesterday at a bus stop near the Pundit Vishnu Deo College in Saweni, Lautoka.
Police are calling on anyone who may have information on Nadani’s whereabouts to call the Lautoka Police Station on 9905660 or Crime Stoppers on 919.
