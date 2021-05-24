Home

Year 11 student reported missing

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 20, 2022 6:50 am
Tanisha Nandani [Source: Fiji Police Force]

A Year 11 student has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.

Tanisha Nandani was last seen yesterday at a bus stop near the Pundit Vishnu Deo College in Saweni, Lautoka.

Police are calling on anyone who may have information on Nadani’s whereabouts to call the Lautoka Police Station on 9905660 or Crime Stoppers on 919.

