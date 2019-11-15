Yauvoli is Fiji’s Ambassador designate to the US

Fiji’s designate Ambassador to the United States, Amena Yauvoli has been formally accepted.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan says Yauvoli’s appointment in April has been endorsed by the American government.

Karan says it’s now just a matter of reopening borders in the wake of COVID-19 for Yauvoli to travel to Washington to substantively take on the role.

“We have got his agremo all cleared by the United States of America so he’s ready to take his posting up. Amena is not a stranger to Foreign Affairs, he’s been the former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and he should be taking his post very soon.”

Prior to taking up the senior diplomatic posting, Yauvoli was the Director General of the Melanesian Spearhead Group which was based in Vanuatu.

Yauvoli was also Fiji’s Ambassador for Climate Change and Oceans in 2017 the lead up to the Conference of the Parties Summit in Bonn, Germany.