News

Yasawa villagers benefit from nutrition security initiative

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
September 23, 2020 6:56 am
Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture plant a mango tree at Gunu Village. [Source : DINFO]

Ensuring the nutritional security of Fijian villages remains a paramount undertaking for the Agriculture Ministry.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister, Viam Pillay while handing over fruit tree planting materials and home gardening packages to three Villages in Yasawa.

They are located in Natawa in the Waya district, Natia in the Viwa district and Gunu in the Naviti district.

Pillay says five villages from three districts in the Yasawa group are earmarked to benefit from the Ministry of Agriculture’s ‘Village Nutrition Security Initiative’.

Planting materials are being distributed to these maritime villages during the two-day trip.

 

