Yasawa schools acknowledge government for carting water

The management of two schools in the district of Nacula on Yasawa has thanked the Government for their assistant during this prolonged dry spell.

Two teams were deployed to cart water to affected communities in Vatulele, Yanuca, Yasawa, Mamanuca and Malolo.

Yesterday alone, the team onboard the MV Vunilagi distributed 97, 860 litres of water to communities.

This included Ratu Meli Memorial Primary School, Yasawa North Secondary School, Nacula Police Post and nursing station.

Ratu Meli School manager Isoa Drekelili says the water tank at the school had almost dried up when the water carting team arrived on the island.

Drekelili says the school has been faced with difficulties because the water was running out quickly as a result of the dry spell.

The MV Vatulawa returned to Suva yesterday to refill water tanks before travelling to Vatulele to cart water to the four villages on the island.

The team has completed carting water to villages on Yanuca, having distributed more than 100,000 litres of water.