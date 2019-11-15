Yasawa and Mamanuca Group to feel TC impacts from tomorrow

A Tropical Cyclone alert remains in force for the Fiji group as Tropical Depression 03F was located 600 kilometers northwest of Labasa at four this afternoon.

It is slowly picking up speed and moving south at around 18km/hr.

Fiji Meteorological Services director Misaele Funaki says even though winds are yet to be felt in major centers, the rain band associated with the system has already moved onto the group.

“Even though it is not continuous rain but it’s an indication that the rainband associated with TD03F is moving onto the group as we speak.”

Funaki says on its projected part the system will pass just to the West of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group from the later part of tomorrow.

“It will pass just from the West of the Yasawa and Mamanuca group and it could be a category 2 system but at the same time as well the projections are also showing that once it moves just South of Yasawa and Mamanuca group it could be a category 3 system. So the message remains the same for people to be prepared as a tropical cyclone is coming upon us and will pass just due West of Yasawa and Mamanuca group so for people to prepare accordingly.”

The People are being advised to know their cyclone evacuation plan and tie down things which could be blown away by the wind.