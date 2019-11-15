Yaqona farmers look to sell directly to consumers

Yaqona farmers are now working with the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council to become more organised and have direct access to markets.

This as some farmers are now looking to sell directly to their customers instead of to a middleman.

Members of the Fiji Yaqona Farmers Association most of whom are in Tailevu and Rakiraki highlighted some of the biggest concerns included proper access roads and access to markets.

56-year-old Alevuio Basaga says he rakes in more money selling directly to consumers than he does to a middleman.

“It would depend how much grog a consumer would want and how much I sell it to them. I have yaqona plants that are 5 year and 6 years old. I don’t want to uproot it as yet because yaqona the bigger the plant, the more we farmers get from selling it by the kilo. Here in Korovou middlemen are buying us out for 30 dollars a kilo of grog and selling it for 70 dollars a kilo. What I want is to have a standard price because we endure heat from the sun and rain to cultivate yaqona and farmers only want to get their works worth.”

FCLC Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu says they are working closely with the Association and Ministry of Agriculture to address these issues.