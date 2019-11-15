Yalobi, Yasawa villagers stock up on food and water

Yalobi villagers in Yasawa are now rushing to the mainland for their last-minute shopping in preparation for the impending Tropical Cyclone.

Speaking to FBC News earlier this afternoon, Misilami Naqitawa says villagers are aware of the weather advisories.

Naqitawa says the villagers are trying to be proactive by stocking on food and fresh water, bringing in boats to the shore and also stocking up on kerosene.

There are 200 people in the village and they have also set-up evacuation centers.

Naqitawa says the village headman has also urged everyone to avoid unnecessary movement.