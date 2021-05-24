Yalisaya welcomes her fifth child

A new born child normally brings joy and happiness to a family and even calls for celebration.

It’s even more special for Sepitaia Yalisaya as she gave birth to her fifth child on New Year’s Day.

Yalisaya, who is in her 30’s, says she’s happy to have given birth on January 1st, 2022 to a healthy baby girl.

“I did not expect to give birth on New Year’s Day as my due date was initially January 19th. But when I knocked off from work yesterday, I could feel the labor pain.”

The healthy baby girl isn’t the only one born on New Year’s Day in the family, as her grandmother was also born on New Year’s Day.

Yalisaya’s daughter weighed 3.6kg.