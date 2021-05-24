Home

News

Yalisaya welcomes her fifth child

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 1, 2022 2:48 pm
Sepitaia Yalisaya with her newborn babygirl.

A new born child normally brings joy and happiness to a family and even calls for celebration.

It’s even more special for Sepitaia Yalisaya as she gave birth to her fifth child on New Year’s Day.

Yalisaya, who is in her 30’s, says she’s happy to have given birth on January 1st, 2022 to a healthy baby girl.

Article continues after advertisement

“I did not expect to give birth on New Year’s Day as my due date was initially January 19th. But when I knocked off from work yesterday, I could feel the labor pain.”

She adds that she was not expecting to give birth today as her due date was set for January 19th.

The healthy baby girl isn’t the only one born on New Year’s Day in the family, as her grandmother was also born on New Year’s Day.

Yalisaya’s daughter weighed 3.6kg.

