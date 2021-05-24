Home

News

Yalavairua has no regrets about taking up nursing

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 3:26 pm
Sakapo Yalavairua

Nurses are the most important asset for Fiji even as we come out of a pandemic.

One such person is Sub-Divisional Nursing Manager at the Vunidawa Hospital in Naitasiri, Sakapo Yalavairua.

He says they continue to endure challenging environments to deliver care on foot and any other means possible, especially in rural and maritime areas.

“One of the biggest challenges working here in Naitasiri is reaching out to the hard-to-reach areas. Some of the communities, we travel two to three hours by car and then trek for another two to three hours to reach the last village.”

Yalavairua is part of various teams of front-liners who’ve been instrumental at the peak of the vaccination campaign in Naitasiri.

He says being from the maritime zone and serving in the highlands is not easy, however, humility and understanding kept him going.

“Visiting house to house and house, talking about vaccination, collecting the vaccination status of each household motivated some people to access our vaccination sites – some received their first dose and some their second dose have been pending for some time and they are coming in to receive their second dose.”

Yalavairua has no regrets about taking up nursing and says his experience over the last decade has been overwhelming.

