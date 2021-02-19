Yadua Primary School relocation plans

Plans are in place to relocate Yadua Island Primary School as a safety precaution following another massive landslide during TC Ana last month.

School Manager Pita Qerau says there is fear another landslide can bury the school if there is another prolonged heavy rainfall.

Although the landslide did not damage any classrooms, there is fear that excess rainwater might trigger another landslide with school already underway.

Yesterday, a team from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources were on the island to help identify a suitable piece of land to move the school too.

They also carried out their survey to ensure the new site is safe and will pose no danger to the students when the school relocates.

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the school yesterday and spoke with the students on the need for relocation.

Village Headman Maleli Nawai says they are satisfied with the land identified for relocation and are optimistic the school will be relocated soon.

A massive landslide in 2017 damaged two classrooms.