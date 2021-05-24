Yadrava na Vanua team wins an international competition

The Yadrava na Vanua team received an award for winning the Space for Planet Challenge this morning.

Students compete in this competition to find new and innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

This team consists of a group of university students. The win coincides with the commemoration of Earth Day.

Article continues after advertisement

Team member and second-year engineering student at the University of the South Pacific Pauline Vinaka says the team was divided into two, where some carried out research on forestry and the other on mangroves.

“The team focuses on looking after the ancestral land so we do research, fieldwork that collects data and these data is used to make inform decisions on what we can do to save our land.”

Sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand, Charge d’Affaires Tony Greubel says the US is committed to projects that safeguard the lives and livelihoods of people and address the climate crisis.

The Ministry of the Environment also congratulated the students with whom they have been working together on their achievements.

The team won $15,000 in prize money and a trophy.

The students were from Fiji National University, the University of the South Pacific, and the University of Fiji.