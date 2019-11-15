Xavier College students urged to think outside the box

Minister for Economy has encouraged Year 12 and 13 students of Xavier College in Ba to think outside the box as they choose their career path.

Responding to questions posed by the students regarding the changes in TELS and the TOPPERS scheme, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that students need to be creative, think outside the box and choose their career path wisely.

The Economy Minister also updated students on the other measures that have been devised by the Government to boost the domestic economy such as the Blue Lane that allows tourists to travel to Fiji in their yachts and the safety measures that the Fijian Government has in place for tourists.

The students were also informed about the 2020-2021 National Budget and the Fijian Government’s plans to move the country forward despite the recent pandemic.