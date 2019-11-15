News
X-ray services to go digital
September 14, 2020 4:30 pm
X-ray films for hospitals are back in stock.
Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms that x-ray films for hospitals are back in stock.
This comes after concerns were raised that there was a shortage of x-ray films at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva and other medical centres.
Dr Waqainabete says many countries are facing challenges in acquiring medical supplies due to COVID-19 and Fiji is no exception.
He says they are working on digitalizing some of their services and the x-ray department is one of them.
“We intend to digitalize all of our facilities so that when somebody actually goes and does an x-ray, for example, Nausori has a digital x-ray machine. So when someone goes to Nausori to have an x-ray – I think it’s Sonam the name of the radiographer in Nausori. She takes a digital feed that’s saved on the computer and the doctors see it on the computer.”
The Minister says they have set aside about $3m from their 2020/2021 budget to have digital x-rays across the nation.