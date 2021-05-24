Home

News

WTO urged to re-look at New Subsidies Agreement

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 12:45 pm

Fiji’s Minister for Trade has called on rich countries to do the right thing and reduce their subsidies.

The New Subsidies Agreement proposed by the World Trade Organization, if passed will financially benefit rich countries at the expense of the Small Island Developing states.

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya strongly voiced Fiji’s support, highlighting that the new Subsidies Agreement is not favorable for Pacific Island countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“The way the current tax negotiations, madam chair, are shaping up, it seems that the mandate is being. Re-interpreted by the dominants players within the WTO with no considerations for the custodians of the vast oceans”

This was the concern that Fiji presented during the virtual Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Trade Ministers Meeting yesterday.

Koya also stated that despite efforts by the World trade organization, fish stock shrinks, the ocean is in a crisis and the oceans resources continues to be exploited,

 

