WSP partners with MOH to eliminate scabies

Approximately one in every five Fijians is at risk of having scabies at any given time, with children at a higher risk.

A 2007 national survey has identified the disease to be highly prevalent in Fiji and the World Scabies Program has partnered with the Health Ministry to offer treatment in communities.

The four-year mass drug administration is straight-forward, safe and effective.

WSP Fiji Steering Committee Vice-Chair Dr Josefa Koroivueta has described scabies as impacting the quality of life, sleep, work and school.

“What we hope to achieve is the elimination of scabies as a public health problem in Fiji. It affects those in poor sanitation, overcrowding, those with low socio-economic status for that matter. It a condition that takes up alot of the case load in the skin clinic at Twomey Hospital.”

Dr Koroivueta says constant scratching caused by mites opens up the skin, leading to infections such as impetigo.

“There’s a condition called Glomerulonephritis and rheumatic heart disease which is related to scabies and skin infection. If there is secondary bacterial infection then what you get is complications. It has one to five percent mortality rate.”

WSP Director Professor Andrew Steer through a virtual meeting told the Committee that the only way to wipe out scabies is to treat a whole community.

Scabies affects hundreds of millions of people across the world. Infection rates are high in many Pacific nations where up to 50% of children may have the disease.