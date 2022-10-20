Wrong career choices affect students: FHEC

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore, says it is important that the enrollment of students at tertiary institutions be right.

Doctor Kishore says they’ve seen that many times, very smart students end up choosing the wrong direction, and they do not enjoy their studies midway.

He says they’re working on a 10-year education sector plan with the Ministry of Education to ensure students are molded well to fit into the job market.

“At the moment, I also see that gap. Where the Primary and Secondary leaves and the universities pick up, there seems to be some gap and not properly coordinated.”

Doctor Kishore says they’ve seen that students who make the wrong choices lose interest in their studies.

“Actually, quite a large part of the students, when they come to the university, they really just come in because maybe their parents have said do this, or their friends have gone there or someone else has guided them. One year into Uni, they will say oh this is not the thing I really wanted to do.”

Under the sector plan, the FHEC will also re-establish career advice teachers in schools.

These teachers will also be taken out of the schools to allow them to study the changing demands of the workforce.