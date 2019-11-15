Write off vehicles to be banned soon

The Land Transport Authority has decided to ban all write off vehicles in the country.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the Board made the decision in January this year due to safety reasons.

Simpson says they also had a discussion with the insurance companies adding there are a lot of write off vehicles in the country.

He says a lot of repairs done on these vehicles are not satisfactory.

“All write off vehicles will be banned from Fiji. That hasn’t come into operation yet but we will be bringing that in. There will be brief transition period because there are a number of written off vehicles that are parked up in fields that hasn’t been sold.”

He says they want to ensure that when they introduce the policy, it is effective.