WOW’s kids receive $3,500

The Fiji New Zealand Business Council raised $3,500 for WOW’s kids at its post Fiji Day networking event marking Fiji’s Independence.

Council President Vinay Narsey hopes the contribution from their members will assist the WOW’s kids with its needs.

Marking the World Children’s Day today, Narsey says cancer knows no age and highlighted the need to ensure kids’ well-being.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the organisation will need everyone’s support to be able to provide support services to the affected kids and their families.