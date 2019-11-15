Home

WOWS Kids receive donation of $5k

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 21, 2020 12:25 pm
WOWS Kids Fiji today received a boost of $5,000 from Hyperchem Pharmacy and Ray Pharmaceuticals in Lautoka.

WOWS Team Leader Mere Williams says the donation is important as everyday funds are needed for the children.

Williams says currently there are 26 kids on schedule treatment.

She says out of the 26, 15 children are from the Western Division.

According to Williams leukemia is still common cancer for children.

She is also calling on parents to present their kids to the hospital if they suspect any symptoms of cancer.

 

