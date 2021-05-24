Home

Full Coverage
News

WOWS Kids Fiji supporting 69 children

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 4:40 pm

The ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming more strenuous and challenging for parents and children with cancer.

The WOWS Kids Fiji which currently supports 69 children had to make major operational changes to ensure that the financial support does not stop.

The organization recorded four new cases of childhood cancer this year, and also lost six children.

Article continues after advertisement

Founder, Sina Kami says COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping WOWS Kids Fiji from its battle against childhood cancer.

“For those who have to go on chemo treatment, they don’t go to CWM but they come into our resource centre for their chemo treatment.”

The organization is not only looking after the children with cancer but parents who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic which means more costs for them.

August is normally childhood cancer awareness month and major events are held during this time to raise funds and support the children but this year it is being done virtually.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

