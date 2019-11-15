WOWS Kids emphasizes on donations

WOWS Kids has recorded an increase in the number of child cancer cases in the country.

The organization now looks after 48 children as compared to 30 in the previous year.

With the pandemic affecting the pockets of many donors, WOWS Fiji is looking at alternatives to secure funding.

Team Leader Mere Williams says monetary donations are important to help kids in dire need of medical attention.

“We are limited by resources, funding definitely so we try and associate ourselves with various social media platforms so we can reach out to the grassroots level and so it’s an ongoing thing for us, creating awareness, going out there and yes with this pandemic we know everyone is struggling at this time but we still reaching out to people, we know people are still willing to give.”

Williams says the funds raised usually go towards overseas treatments, accommodation for kids and their parents who come in from rural areas, medication and transport for medical checkups.