WOW Fiji receives $7, 000 donation

A Lautoka businessman has donated $7,000 towards WOWS Kids Fiji.

Islands Electric owner Raymond Singh has always had a soft heart towards the foundation and especially helping kids.

Singh has pledged to raise the funds which he handed over during the Lautoka Golf Open yesterday.

WOWS Fiji Representative, Laisa Raisamu says the organization always stands ready to assist those children in need.

“WOWS Kids support the children in terms of transportation so when they come for reviews when they come for chemotherapy, WOWS Kids pick them and drop them off back at home and if they are sick, WOWS kids is there to provide diapers and food. They also do monthly food groceries, that’s how they support the children”

The funds will be a huge boost for WOWS that is currently looking after 73 kids with cancer – 26 of whom are in Lautoka.