TC ANA
Worst flood experienced after 2003: Residents

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 4:40 pm
Resident of Naodamu Housing Block Nine in Labasa.

Residents of Naodamu Housing Block Nine in Labasa says the floods last weekend was the worst they experienced in 18 years.

Tropical Cyclone Ami wreaked havoc in 2003 in Vanua Levu and resident Maria Radua says the water level rose to dangerous levels in two hours.

Ropate Rakuro says all the houses in the Naodamu Housing block 9 were underwater.

“We have 37 families living here at Estate block nine. Some families moved to other evacuation centres. We have 23 families in the hall with an estimated 110 people including children and adults.”

The residents claim drainage problem is the main factor that contributed to the flooding and extensive damage has been done to their belongings.

