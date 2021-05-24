Home

Worshippers gather as churches reopen

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 11:40 am
A good number of Fijians flocked to houses of worship today after seven solid months of closure due to the pandemic.

FBC News visited various churches this morning and witnessed the overwhelming turnout and response from members of the congregation.

Everyone was seen strictly following the COVID-safe protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

Methodist Church – Head of the Vunidakua Division in Cunningham, Reverend Navolioni Adoni Vakamoce, says this is something they’ve been longing for after months of lockdown.

The Church has been conducting virtual church sessions.

He says it’s pleasing to note that members of the congregation are strictly following the COVID-safe procedures.

A COVID-safe committee was also set up to screen church members, verify their vaccination details, and ensure the careFIJI app is activated on their mobile phones.

While many churches have re-opened a few will resume their services this coming Sunday.

Wainimako Circuit Head, Reverend Manasa Levatabua, says they are still putting together COVID-safety measures which should be finalized this week.

He adds some church members and elders are due for their second dose over the next few days.

Police officers have also stepped in to monitor the service and ensure compliance.

 

