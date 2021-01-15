Worshippers express concern over pastor

The Assemblies of God Headquarters in Suva has refused to comment on difference between a circuit pastor and the congregation.

Worshippers at Victory Assemblies of God in Makoi, Nasinu have expressed concerns regarding the attitude of their church pastor.

The church has around sixty members who are claiming that their pastor, Ami Chand is being dictatorial.

Article continues after advertisement

When FBC News visited the church yesterday, there was a commotion between church members and the pastor.

Members claim Chand disregards their requests and grievances and also threatens them against taking matter to higher authorities.

They also claim that the main AOG body appointed the pastor despite the opposition from the congregation two years ago, and then there has been conflict ever since.

Senior member, Vidya Wati says they don’t want Pastor Ami Chand to lead the church.

“We do not want this pastor. We want a good pastor who can look after us.”

Pastor Ami Chand refused to speak to FBC News and attempts to get comments from Assemblies of God Headquarters were futile.