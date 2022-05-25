Worrying trend for global disasters

UNDRR head, Mami Mizutori.

Global disasters are expected to hit around 560 per year by 2030, raising major concerns for small island states.

In its Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitments Synthesis and Analysis Report, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, it says the world is experiencing a growing number of disasters, many of which are exacerbated by climate change.

Fiji is already ranked 14th in the 2021 World Risk Index for being the most disaster prone nation.

UNDRR head, Mami Mizutori says people are paying a high price and on average, disasters cause direct economic impact of $170 billion a year.

As per the report the poor and vulnerable nations such as Fiji continue to be disproportionately affected.

Mizutori says it is to the credit of countries as they have been managing the worst disaster this generation has experienced, referring to COVID-19.

“It is only through working together that we will stop the spiral of disaster destruction and build a more sustainable, more resilient and more equitable future for all.”

As we head towards the mid-term review of the Sendai Framework, UNDRR says prioritizing disaster and climate risk is our shared and urgent responsibility, paying particular attention to prevention.

The UNDRR Global Forum will be opened today in Bali, by Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.