TC ANA
News

Worries over disruption of crucial road network

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 3, 2021 7:27 am

There are concerns that Labasa will start running out of food and other supplies if the landslip in Korosomo isn’t fixed soon.

Special Administrator Ami Kohli says the main road link has been cut off.

“That is the heart line and with that cut off, basically it cuts off supply of stuff arriving through Nabouwalu and I have been concerned with that piece of road for many years. Because we have had several engineers come in and say it has to be fixed properly. You cannot just dump and keep building on it.”

This landslip on Korosomo Hill Passing Lane has severed connections between Labasa and Nabouwalu.

However Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says there are alternatives routes which will allow for traffic below ten tonnes.

Meanwhile, Goundar Shipping is exploring the option of sailing to the Malau Jetty which will more than triple the travel time.

