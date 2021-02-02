World Wetlands Day marked today

The Ministry of Environment will conduct a clean-up campaign on a wetland site in Denarau, Nadi as part of its commitment to the World Wetlands Day.

The Ministry has stressed the importance of wetlands to the quantity and quality of freshwater, and to our ecosystem.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says Fijians need to re-look at the amount of waste and litter being dumped into rivers, lakes, streams and oceans.

“Wetlands give us a very useful range of environmental, social and economic services. Wetlands offer a significant range of benefits for the industry and trade. For example, they are a home to nurseries for fish and other freshwater and marine life and form a critical feature in supporting Fiji’s commercial and recreational fishing businesses”

He says with a population of almost one million, many Fijians are heavily dependent on wetlands for livelihood, food and water.