World Trade Ministers urged to take steps to help SIDS

Commerce and Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya says there are multiple shortfalls with the multilateral trading system and fractures that have become more conspicuous.

Speaking at the World Trade Organization Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Koya stressed there is a danger that Small Island Developing States like Fiji will fall through the ever-widening cracks if Ministers do not come together at the Ministerial Conference.

Koya says the WTO’s Conference indicates the importance placed on solidarity at the multilateral level to deal with today’s pressing global problems.

These problems are brought on by climate change and environmental issues; pandemics and inaccessibility to health-related goods; a rise in supply chain and food security issues; and increase in the cost of trading.

Koya stressed that while the ministers need to ensure that the WTO rules address the opportunities and challenges of the 21st Century, they cannot overlook the historical challenges that are yet to be addressed.

“These issues include, the lack of progress on key issues such as the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, integration of SIDS into the global value chains, and most importantly – provision of ample policy space for our development.”

Koya reiterated that the wrath of Climate Change is more violent, almost unabated as the Pacific is experiencing more severe hurricanes.

“We also want the WTO to conscientiously address the issues such as lack of and high cost of transport connectivity, telecommunications, and access to financial services for MSMEs in SIDS. If these fundamental differences between having and have-nots persist, a collective and inclusive solution to free and fair trade will continue to evade us.”

Koya says Pacific Leaders have led the fight against climate change at international platforms and their voices must be heard.