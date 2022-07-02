World support needed to save ocean

There is an urgent need for every nation to follow Fiji’s actions on protecting our ocean says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He highlighted this at a side-event on Sustainable Ocean Economies that can drive a Blue Recovery and Sustainable Development in Lisbon, Portugal earlier this week.

Bainimarama says Fiji means business when it comes to protecting our ocean’s health.

In his capacity as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, he said funding ocean ambition in the Pacific can take nations from the frontline of the climate crisis to the cutting edge of ocean innovation.

Bainimarama says while they need the world’s support to save the ocean, they also need every nation to follow our actions.

“Painful experiences rebuilding after super storms have taught Fiji that upfront investment in resilience spare us from much higher cost later on.”

Bainimarama also says that as their commitment to sustainably manage the ocean, they will ban virtually all single-use plastics and recycle all PET bottles, ocean literacy will be a mandatory objective within the national curriculum and will slash carbon emissions of domestic shipping sector by 40%.