World Rugby investigates FRU Chair

World Rugby has begun an investigation into the chair of the Fiji Rugby Union.

The BBC reports FRU Chair Francis Kean is under pressure to stand down amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination, as revealed by the Sunday Times.

Kean has backed Sir Bill Beaumont’s bid for re-election as World Rugby Chair having seconded the nomination.

The BBC further reports that the allegations against Kean are being taken “extremely seriously” by World Rugby.

Kean is also attempting to secure a place on World Rugby’s executive committee, but is now under pressure to withdraw from that process.

World Rugby has stressed that Beaumont’s nomination came from the Fiji Rugby Union, rather than from the chairman individually.

However this development threatens to disrupt his campaign, with Beaumont and rival Agustin Pichot entering their final week of campaigning before the vote opens on 27 April.

World Rugby says it does not in any way condone any abusive or discriminatory behaviour and is currently in dialogue with the FRU about the nature of the allegations.

Kean currently represents Fiji on the World Rugby council.

World Rugby say a place on the council is awarded to the Union – in this case the FRU – rather than any individual, and that Fiji met the relevant criteria under the revised governance process launched in November 2015.

Beaumont has pledged a full governance review if he is re-elected, including a ‘fit and proper persons’ test.

The election result will be confirmed at a World Rugby council meeting on 12 May.

Meanwhile, people within the FRU hierarchy say it is sad that some have decided to mix politics with the election process.

They say with a petition circulating around about the matter, it shows that some are acting out of vested interest rather than the betterment of Fiji and Pacific islands rugby.