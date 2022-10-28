World Renowned Surgeon Praises Children’s Heart Hospital

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital

A World renowned surgeon has praised the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital saying it is a national asset for the people of Fiji.

Professor Doctor Laszlo Kiraly says the Hospital has all the components to develop into a national and regional center of excellence in pediatric cardiac care.

He says the grand design of this healthcare facility had been planned and executed in careful consideration of the individual patient’s journey from diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Doctor Kiraly says the hospital has a fully equipped operating theatre where open-heart and off-pump procedures can be performed.

He says its Cath Lab has the potential to develop into a state-of-the-art hybrid operating theatre.

He says Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital is really special in the context that professionals regard their patients and families as their own, they not only cure but also care and all that is done with the heart in the centre.

He stresses that the services are rendered totally free thereby making high-quality super specialty healthcare accessible to all without financial barriers.

He adds their National University Hospital of Singapore team is honored by being invited to participate in this laudable project.