World Population Day marked today

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 11, 2021 4:43 pm

Today marks World Population Day and also an attempt to increase awareness about issues regarding the global population, the importance of family planning, adoption, gender equality, poverty, human rights and many other issues.

This days also seeks to show people the adverse effects that overpopulation can have on the delicate ecosystem of the world and the development of society.

We must understand that overpopulation is a crucial issue, especially considering that the resources of the world are limited.

The increasing population also sheds light on health problems faced by women during pregnancy and childbirth, making the need for family planning, gender equality, and maternal health more important than ever.

On this occasion of World Population Day, Fijians are urged to pledge to be responsible, control the population growth and ensure a healthy planet.

 

