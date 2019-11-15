World Oceans Day: Innovation for a sustainable future

The Fijian Government has welcomed the UK government’s 30-by-30 Global Ocean Alliance initiative.

The initiative aims to ensure that 30% of the global ocean is assigned to marine protection by 2030 and to allow marine biodiversity to thrive.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says effective protection of at least 30% of the global ocean will help reduce adverse impacts, preserve fish populations, increase resilience to climate change, and sustain long term ocean health.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s precisely the scale we need to protect and preserve our ocean and life and livelihoods, it sustains. This should come as no surprise as this international coalition aligns with Fiji’s stated target for our own EEZ, 30 percent Maritime Protected area by 2030.”

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Melanie Hopkins while echoing the sentiments on the need to protect our ocean says now more than ever the oceans need our voice.

“It is important that those areas outside national jurisdiction are included in the delivery of this global target. That is why the UK is supporting the creation of an ambitious new agreement under the UN Convention on the law of the sea.”

The Minister adds this year’s world ocean day should remind us that in a changing and unpredictable world, we can still turn to our sea for solutions.

This year’s World Ocean theme is ‘Innovation for a sustainable ocean’.