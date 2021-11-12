UN report backs Fiji on climate funding

The pleas of Fiji and other Small Island Developing States have been recognized in a draft United Nations report from the Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his delegation have lobbied intensely for increased funding to help vulnerable nations.

“Our coalition on the willing can keep the 1.5 C alive, keep low-lying island nations above water, keep erratic and severe weather from devastating us all and keep the trust between the nations so that we can keep faith that our children and grandchildren will have a future. That includes making good on the promise of $100 billion in climate finance.”

Now, a UN report obtained by AFP reveals coping with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves, and tropical mega-storms will require trillions of dollars, not the billions now on the table at COP26.

The failure of rich countries to make good on a promise to deliver $100 billion a year for vulnerable nations has become a flashpoint at the UN climate talks in Glasgow.

The draft Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report, scheduled for release early next year, shows that the $100 billion figure is no more than a down payment on what is needed to prepare for unavoidable impacts.

Flooded cities, food shortages, deadly heat, and mass migration will all raise the price tag.

“Adaptation costs are significantly higher than previously estimated, resulting in a growing ‘adaptation finance gap’,” said an executive summary of the 4,000-page report.

“Existing governance arrangements for funding adaptation are inadequate for the anticipated scale of climate impacts.”

Earth’s surface has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels so far, magnifying weather extremes across the planet.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama warns anything beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius would be catastrophic.

“Our rallying cry is to of course to keep 1.5 C alive. 1.5 Degrees Celsius is the target to limit temperature rise in the Paris agreement on climate change. The world today is 1.1 degrees warmer than it was before the industrial age in the 1850s. We have already seen what the consequences of that are for the climate. 13 cyclones have struck Fiji since 2016 but it can get worse. Beyond 1.5 degrees of warming islands like Tuvalu, Kiribati, and the Marshall Islands could become uninhabitable.”

However, according to the UN report, the world is on track to surge beyond the Paris Agreement target of limiting heating to between 1.5C and 2C.

Even taking into account a new round of carbon-cutting pledges this year, Earth’s surface will still warm a “catastrophic” 2.7C, the UN has calculated.

The higher the temperature rise, the higher the costs of shielding society against climate cataclysm, warns the IPCC, the world’s top climate science authority.

It says that by 2050, finance needed for adaptation could hit one trillion dollars every year, under certain emissions scenarios.

At two degrees of warming, adaptation costs in Africa alone are projected to increase by “tens of billions” every year.

These findings are in line with much of what Fiji has been pushing with world leaders at every opportunity – be it the annual UN climate summit, bilateral negotiations or multilateral engagements.

Affordable funding for adaptation, mitigation and damage or loss is high on the list of priorities for Fiji coming out of COP26, and the release of the UN report only serves to strengthen Fiji’s position.