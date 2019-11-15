World leaders to meet virtually for UN assembly

World leaders will hold the first-ever virtual meeting for the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to United Nations in New York, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad says this year’s meeting is crucial as the world is facing difficult situations due to COVID-19.

Prasad says everybody is looking up to the United Nations as this is the first meeting after COVID-19.

He adds Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will also be part of the UNGA.

“There are several other events that are now available online. These are some highlights of the very busy week. There is a great expectation as always as the Prime Minister will be speaking on behalf of the citizens of Fiji expressing their thoughts and expectations from the world community at what truly is amongst the most difficult time for our country and for all our people.”

Prasad adds youth from around the world are awaiting what decisions will be taken during the assembly so that countries can come out of the crisis.

Prasad says the UN will also mark its 75th anniversary with a one-day high-level meeting at the opening of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Ambassador says this will take place on 21 September and the theme for the event will be: ‘The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism’.