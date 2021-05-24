World is still off-track: PM

Despite the warnings and unprecedented impacts of climate change, the world is still off-track on cutting back emissions and reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement.

However, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it is not too late to change course and act urgently for the future of humanity and a Blue planet.

Bainimarama stresses the Pacific region has come to COP26 with a critical goal and clear demand to keep emissions below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Speaking at a high level event in Glasgow, the Prime Minister highlighted that Fiji and the Pacific are being forced to normalize living in a state of constant existential threats.

“Right now with global warming of over 1.1 degree Celsius, our Blue Pacific continent is under siege, from severe cyclones, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and erratic rainfall patterns.”

Bainimarama also spoke about the actions that the Blue Pacific demands from leaders at COP26.

“All countries must announce commitments for serious cuts in emissions by 2030. We’ve heard that over the last few weeks, transition from non-renewable fossil fuel based industries and a commitment to net zero by 2050.”

Bainimarama remains optimistic favourable outcomes will be reached during negotiations over the coming week to keep the 1.5 degree celcius threshold within reach.