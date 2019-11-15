World Fisheries Day celebrated

World Fisheries Day was celebrated in Suva yesterday.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa was part of the celebration.

Vuniwaqa, addressing those gathered for the occasion, said that while the significance of observing a huge source of sustenance is celebrated, issues within the fishing industry should also be highlighted.

She says the celebration was not just to mark World Fisheries Day but to renew their commitments to the fisheries industry.

“The fisheries sector must also take into consideration a gender transformative approach that will not only support and empower our women but will also promote the equal participation in decision making within the sector and also give a much-needed recognition and value”

The Women in Fisheries Network Fiji chair, Cherie Morris says stakeholders and NGO’s should work together toward the same goal to sustain the ocean.

“We have worked in partnership over the years but I think we need to adjust ourselves and addressing the changing environment, the global changes that are happening and come up with ways to move forward and sustain our fisheries”.

The event was organized by Women in Fisheries who held a panel discussion for conservation associations to discuss the protection and sustainable use of marine resources.

Half of Fiji’s population depend on fish as a source of income and livelihood.