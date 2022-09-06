World famous McDonald’s fries to return on Friday

McDonald's fries.

The world famous McDonald’s fries are expected to return to the menu at Fiji’s McDonald’s outlets this Friday.

The iconic golden crispy thin fries have notably been missing from the menu. Instead thicker hot chips have been substituted which are locally sourced.

Some members of the public have taken to social media to express their surprise and curiosity.

McDonald’s Managing Director Marc McElrath told FBC News due to the war in Ukraine, the shipment has been delayed.

McElrath says this is also affecting the multinational fast food chain outlets in other countries.

“The French fries currently come out of Belgium, so it’s a 4 and a half months shipping time from Belgium to Fiji. So of course with global delays due to the war, it’s the reason why we are unable to stock the current supply of fries.”

The McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director says there will be expected delays in the coming months which is something they will have to work with and ensure all products are available on the menu.