World Exchange Congress postponed amid COVID-19 scare

The World Exchange Congress that was to be held in Fiji has been postponed.

The South Pacific Stock Exchange in consultation with Terrapinn Holdings Limited made the decision in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was to be held in Nadi in June.

Article continues after advertisement

SPX in a statement says the decision stems from the unfavorable impact of Coronavirus since international delegates from multiple countries intended to be part of the event.

It says discussions were held with Terrapinn regarding the health and safety concerns of all attendees as well as the impact of international travel restrictions.

SPX says with the prevailing situation and no indications on any definite timelines for the virus to be contained, no new dates for the Congress will be decided for now.