The World Bank continues to support Fiji’s ongoing efforts to strengthen systems and processes needed to assist Fijians, while simultaneously bolstering our disaster and climate resilience.

World Bank Resident Representative for the South Pacific, Lasse Melgaard says they are supporting Jobs for Nature 2.0.

Melgaard says this is a platform that will create jobs for Fijians and ensure community resilience.

According to the World Bank, this platform is an important opportunity for the government to revitalize Fiji’s economy.

“It is also a unique way to build on the strong connections that Fijians have with the land and the sea. The efforts that will be made to protect and preserve these resources shows responsibility and guardianship of the gifts that Mother Nature has granted.”

$106 million has been approved by the World Bank in support for unemployment assistance and the creation of an estimated 10,000 jobs through the Jobs for Nature 2.0 cash-for-work program in Fiji.

The JFN2 is a community-focused program to create jobs in rural areas and will be delivered with the support of Fijian village cooperatives and civil society groups, including women and youth groups.