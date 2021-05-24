World Bank assesses Northen developments

A team from the World Bank will be in Vanua Levu soon to carry out their assessments on the ground on development projects for the Northern Division.

Speaking at the opening of the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the team will listen to and work with communities that will benefit from the projects, including communities in Cakaudrove.

The visit comes on the back of a recent meeting between the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Kahiyum and a World Bank team.

The purpose of the meeting was to develop a well-resourced and ambitious plan to economically empower Vanua Levu.

This, Bainimarama says, will be done through resilient and sustainable infrastructure development and new jobs in new industries—both of which create better returns for landowners.

Bainimarama says government plans with the World Bank include a new airport that will increase access to the North, creating opportunities for sustainable tourism, agriculture and manufacturing.